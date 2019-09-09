Karrueche, Offset, & More Watch Pyer Moss Salute Blackness At NYFW Runway Show

Celebs & Fashionistas Packed Brooklyn’s Kings Theater For Pyer Moss’ Highly-Anticipated Third Collection Debut

Pyer Moss’s third collection runway debut reveled in the beautiful struggle of the Black Experience at New York Fashion Week.

Throngs of fashionistas packed the Kings Theater in Brooklyn Sunday night for the unveiling of the third installment of Pyer Moss’ “American, Also” collection, “Sister.” The brand, headed by creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond, turned the show into an almost spiritual experience: the evening began with a rousing speech telling guests to throw off the psychological shackles of slavery and oppression and declare themselves free.

Then a band, clad in all white, took the stage to accompany a full gospel choir, that sang everything from Donny Hathaway’s “Little Ghetto Boy,” to Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” to Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me” as the models hit the catwalk.

The celebration of blackness was everywhere – and especially in the clothes. All of the models were black and brown and their outfits bore touches like Sankofa bird patterns, abstract prints of black life, and satin finishes and bell-bottom designs that were reminiscent of 1970s Blaxploitation movies. One standout was a billowing canary yellow satin gown with a deep v-neckline with cape-esque sleeves and an open back detail.

Pyer Moss also collaborated on some of the looks with African American designers including Sean John and the recently exonerated artist Richard Phillips.

The fashion show brought out the likes of Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz, Chris Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, Offset (in a lime green suit), Saweetie accompanied by an iced out Quavo, Terrence J and a white Du-Rag clad Jidenna. Singers Justine Skye and Normani Hamilton sat front row, while ASAP Ferg mugged for the cameras and a shirtless Slick Woods and Joey Badass shared a laugh.

After the show, Shannon Claremont and Mack Wilds were among the guests to hit the after-party, where the Hennessy cocktails flowed.

