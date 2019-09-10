Cakes In The Trap: Kylie Jenner Shares Swirl Embrace Outtake From Playboy Photoshoot With Baby Daddy Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Visits “Ellen”, Talks Stormi And Shares Playboy Photo On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is getting a ton of exposure this week and we mean that in more ways than one.

Monday Kylie and mom Kris Jenner visited “The Ellen Show” where they discussed Kylie’s billionaire cosmetics empire and she got all deep and stuff saying that her wealth has made her care less about material things and more about family and relationships. We really enjoyed the part where she started talking about her “rager” baby Stormi and how she is a perfect mixture of her and baby daddy Travis Scott. Watch the interview below:

Ellen is definitely Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but now that she’s got that little punch card you know we can bet on Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall all making visits before the year is up. Speaking of big sis Kim, Kylie followed a family tradition and posed for Playboy. She wasn’t alone either. She swirled it up with her boo thang Travis for the shoot. Hit the flip to see the goods. Or bads, depending who you ask. Ha ha.