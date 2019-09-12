For Discussion: Who’s Really To Blame For Obesity Among Black Women? [VIDEO]

BOSSIP Exclusive: Tina Lifford And Brittney Cooper Have Differing Perspectives On Black Women And Obesity

“OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” has really been stirring the pot! This week’s episode is all about black women’s health and we’ve got an exclusive clip of actress Tina Lifford and author/activist Brittney Cooper disagreeing on Black women, obesity, and who’s to blame. Check it out below:

Who do you agree with? We’re leaning toward Tina Lifford but Brittney Cooper raises points we never even thought about.

Here’s more about the episode:

The fourth installment of “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” features actress Tina Lifford, comedian and writer Nicole Byer, and author and activist Brittney Cooper with 100 Black women discussing mind, body and soul, with topics including modern spiritual practices, the historic significance of the church to Black communities, therapy, and more.

Episode: Mind, Body & Soul airs Saturday, September 14 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN