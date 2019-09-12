Jesus Take The Wheel: Girlfriend Of Cleveland Browns Player Killed In Roadside Tragedy Weeks After Welcoming Baby Girl

Cleveland Browns’ Chris Smith Witnesses Girlfriend Petara Cordero Killed After Lambo Accident

This has to be one of the saddest things we’ve ever heard. Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith will have to raise his newborn daughter Haven Harris Smith without her mother, after girlfriend Petara Cordero was tragically killed in a roadside accident Wednesday morning, PEOPLE reports.

The 26-year-old was struck by a car and killed in front of Smith Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Browns. Cordero was riding with Smith in his Lamborghini when a tire blew out, causing the car to swerve and hit a median on I-90 West, the statement said. According to News 5 reports, around 2:00 a.m., Smith, 27, was driving on I-90 westbound near the West 140th Street exit ramp when he reported a tire on his vehicle blew out, which caused the Lamborghini to veer left and strike the center median wall.

Both Smith and Cordero exited the vehicle uninjured and were standing on the north shoulder of I-90 westbound when a 47-year-old woman driving a Mazda struck the passenger door of the Lamborghini. The Mazda then struck Cordero who was standing outside of the Lamborghini. Cordero was taken to Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Browns’ owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement:

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” said the Haslams. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”

Cordero and Smith welcomed their daughter Haven just weeks ago.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released. News 5 also reports that preliminary information indicates she admitted to drinking before the accident. Cleveland police said no charges have been filed and toxicology reports are pending. Police said Smith was not injured or impaired at the time of the crash.

Smith and Cordero both announced their little girl’s arrival on social media.

On August 27, Smith posted photos of his daughter and her mother, writing:

“I’m so thankful to have another beautiful gift in this world my daughter Haven Harris Smith. You are such a blessing to me and your mother!! Love you Petara and Baby Haven❤️❤️❤️.”

Cordero also shared family photos, writing,

“This little girl has filled my heart with so much joy and love !! I’m so thankful that God chose me to be her mommy!! So excited for this life journey with you!!! Haven Harris Smith.”

The last picture Cordero shared on Instagram, just days before her death, was of Smith kissing her on the forehead.

On her 26th birthday in July, Cordero shared her gratitude to God for giving her the life she’d always prayed for.

“Always prayed to God for true happiness and unconditional love and here I am on my 26th birthday with a man that loves me a great deal, family and friends that mean the world to me all while waiting on my beautiful daughter Haven to arrive. Thank you God, you’re showing out.”

Browns team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said Smith has been excused from team activities to grieve “as he sees best fit.”

The team was notified Cordero’s death in a team meeting on Wednesday morning, and head coach Freddie Kitchens has visited Smith at his house, the Browns said.

This is so awful. We’re praying for Smith and Cordero’s families and for little Haven. She shouldn’t have to grow up without her mother.