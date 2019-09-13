#BossipMukbang: The Proposal

Welcome back to BOSSIP’s Mukbang! In this original series, we’ve been bringing you messy stories all mashed up with deliciously (messy) food.

Our theory is that the best relationship stories are shared over a good meal, so we (smartly) put those two together to deliver some viciously funny content. We’ve ha folks spill everything about their dating life, from the first date to marriage.

In this episode, Ariel (@ALTheRadioGod2) recalls how he proposed to his bae Alexandria (Alexandria.Renay) on the beach. How could a surprise proposal go left with sand involved?

Watch how things went deliciously haywire during Ariel’s beach proposal above.