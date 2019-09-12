Still Got It: Tracee Ellis-Ross Reminded Us That The Women From ‘Girlfriends’ Are All Still Fine As Hell
GIRLFRIENDS X BLACKISH ~ @therealgolden47 @misspersiawhite @itsmejillmarie @blackishabc my giiiiirlfriends are guest starring on #blackish tuesday, october 8! we haven’t all been together on camera since 2006. these are women i grew up with and love deeply and it was easy tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. it was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles. girlfriends ran for 8 years and was important to so many people. being able to merge the worlds of @blackishabc and girlfriends was surreal for me and so much fun.
The Cast Of Girlfriends Now
Tracee Ellis Ross blew up the internet when she posted a video of a reunited cast of Girlfriends. In case you don’t remember, the show is one of the iconic, memorable black shows of all time. It revolutionized the way black women were portrayed on TV. Also, it showed four fine a$$ black women living their lives.
Obviously, since the show ended, Tracee Ellis Ross has gone on to be a huge superstar and star of Black-ish. The other three women, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks are still acting and also living their best lives. Now, it looks like we’ll see them all together again on Black-ish. This has, of course, shattered Twitter.
However, the above clip is also a reminder that these women are still fine as all hell in 2019. Want to get put on? Hit the flip and see for yourselves…
HARPO! Who dis woman??? Can’t wait for you guys to meet V 🥃 A Not So Fun Fact: Today we had tacos for lunch and as I was eating as many onions that I could devour …I totally forgot that I still had to roll around and play kiss-ie face with a fellow actor 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ Yikes! Sorry 🤷🏽♀️ #setlife #Georgia #blessed 🖤
This pic is from yesterday but TODAY my heart is over flowing with LOVE & gratitude …on this gorgeous Sunday. A lot of times we GIVE but then, unfortunately, not as often as it should, people (or person) come along and …well, meet your kindness. Thank You! My Faith in Humanity is rekindled. Happy Sunday! xo
