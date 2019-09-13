Realistic Bodies Matter: Fans Jump To Ashanti’s Defense After Her ‘Dark’ Inner Thigh Area Is Attacked

Fan Shaming Ashanti For “Dark” Thigh Meat Sparks Twitter Debate

A tweet from a fan aboutAshanti’s unedited body is causing folks to fight on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Ashanti appeared and performed during Pretty Little Thing’s fashion week show. In a revealing fishnet and bikini bottom get up, Ashanti showed off her knee strength. Now haters are using the photos to negatively talk about Ashanti’s undoctored inner thigh area being “dark”.

The fans attempted to shame the singer but, not so fast…

Don’t come here projecting! im NOT body shaming, I’m referring to that dark spot and outfit choice. — 𝕚’𝕞 𝕥𝕠𝕩𝕚𝕔 𓃠 (@vuhsechi) September 10, 2019

SMH. The viral tweet shaming Ashanti’s natural curves is making fans jump to her defense. They are saying that hyperpigmentation is common and shaming Ashanti for it is childish.

Hit the flip to see it.