Not Having It: James Harden Sued For $300K From ‘Party Damages’ To Beverly Hills Rental

James Harden Sued For $300K From ‘Party Damages’ To Rental

ALWAYS READ THE CONTRACT! That’s a lesson James Harden is learning the hard way.

Before the summer is officially over, Harden decided to take his talents to Beverly Hills for a small getaway. He rented a lavish $30 million, 14,500-square-foot estate in the heart of Beverly Hills that has an insane 8 bedrooms, 10 baths, gym, spa, wine cellar, pool–basically, the works.

Of course, when you rent something this expensive, a contract is involved.

According to reports from TMZ, the owner, George Santopietro, thought this would be an easy one-week rental with no headaches for Harden and a few close friends (which he made sure to have restrictions in the contract for). George only charged Harden $82k for the week, which is a bargain when you think about all the amenities available.

Santopietro’s first mistake listening to an NBA player–ask any ladies in Los Angeles and they’ll tell you that isn’t wise. George says the rental to Harden for the week of August 11th turned out to be the opposite of a small getaway, but rather, a week packed with two parties and over 15 guests, which was specifically against the contract they had in place.

Not only that, he alleges that Harden and company caused damage to his luxurious property. Plus, for events and parties booked in advance, George charges upward of $150k with proper paperwork (almost twice what he charged Harden).

Now, he wants to be compensated for the breach of contract and damages, and he’s going to court to collect. Mr. Santopietro wants $300,000 in punitive damages as he says Harden lied and had these parties planned the entire time, knowing how much he usually charges for parties. George also claims he tried to reach out privately to the baller and has been ignored, which is why he ended up taking things to court.

Keep in mind, Harden’s stay was for the week of August 11th–so it hasn’t even been a month since he checked out and the lawsuit is already filed. Seems like ole George might have seen a finesse from the start.