Travis Scott's Probing Playboy Interview With Kylie Jenner, Plus Stormi Takes On Ellen's Burning Questions

- By Bossip Staff

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Sweet Swirl Exposure: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Open Up For Playboy

As we reported earlier this week, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner gave Playboy Magazine a look into their private lives for the zine’s most recent cover story.

The “deeper” story behind the cover story is that Kylie and Travis claim it was his idea for her to do the shoot and that she decided to do so because she trusted his vision. Taking things a step further, the magazine had Scott interview Kylie. We scrolled to find some of the spicier parts of the Q&A, check it out below:

SCOTT: Why do you think our relationship works? And why do you think we knew it worked so quickly?
JENNER: We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.

