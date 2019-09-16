It’s A Wrap: Quantasia Sharpton Asks Judge To Dismiss STD Transmission Suit Against Usher (Exclusive Details)

Quantasia Sharpton Abandons Herpes Lawsuit Against Veteran Performer

The woman who claimed that Usher exposed her to the herpes virus during an intimate encounter has abandoned her lawsuit against him.

Quantasia Sharpton has abruptly dropped her lawsuit against the “Caught Up” singer barely a week before the matter was supposed to head to trial, BOSSIP has learned.

Sharpton’s lawyer was in LA County Superior Court Sept. 11 to ask for the dismissal during a final hearing on the case before the trial was set to begin on Sept. 23.

Sharpton sued Usher for allegedly exposing her to herpes when she said they had sex after one of his concerts. An anonymous woman and man later joined in on Sharpton’s case, alleging that they were also purported victims of the Atlanta crooner.