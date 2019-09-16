Nice Shoes, Homie: DJ Khaled Jacks Unreleased Yeezys Right Off Kanye’s Feet In Atlanta

DJ Khaled Jacks Unreleased Yeezys Right Off Kanye’s Feet In Atlanta

Jordan Brand influencer DJ Khaled failed the ultimate test of temptation and loyalty this weekend. Not only that, but he posted it on Instagram for the whole world to see–but let’s be honest, we don’t blame him.

After spending the weekend in Atlanta for Diddy’s Revolt Music Summit, DJ Khaled hit the airport to take the private jet back to Miami to be with the family. While heading to the PJ, he spotted his friend in music Kanye West, who was leaving Atlanta after holding his own event, Sunday service.

Of course, Khaled had to catch up with his past collaborator and friend, and ultimately ended up securing some Yeezys in the process. And by secure, we mean Kanye blessed Khaled with his unreleased Adidas/Yeezy “451” basketball sneakers right off of his own two feet.

It makes sense that Ye would be in a giving mood after spending all day in church, after all, walking on the tarmac boiling from Georgia heat isn’t really worth it to bless just anyone with unreleased sneakers!

Hopefully, Jordan Brand is understanding and doesn’t give Khaled too much trouble for working with the competition. How could he resist?