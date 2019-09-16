Mo Money: Drake Announces OVO Pop-Up Store In Las Vegas With Weekly Exclusives

Drake Announces OVO Pop-Up Store In Las Vegas With Weekly Exclusives

Drake needs all his coins–excuse me, his chips with the dip.

Last year, Drake and the Wynn Las Vegas hinted at some of the details of their rumored $25 million dollar partnership. At the end of 2018, Complex reported that the two reached an agreement for a partnership. The loose details of the partnership at the time showed Drake bringing home a whopping $25 million for 12 shows at the Wynn’s XS Nightclub, and the kicker here is that the shows would take place over the course of 2 years.

When rumors of these details hit the internet, Drake didn’t confirm or deny anything, but instead hit Instagram to call the Wynn his “new home.”

Fast forward to present day, we’ve learned about another phase of their partnership which has Drake opening an official OVO popup store in the Wynn Plaza.

“In the fourth quarter of last year, we pursued a relationship with Drake and his management team to do something different in Las Vegas — not the traditional residency,” Alex Cordova, Wynn’s executive VP and managing partner of nightlife, told Rolling Stone. “A partnership will be the right word [for this relationship] because this isn’t just about performing at the venue. This is more about how we bring Drake into the concept of Wynn Las Vegas.

The popup is now open and will feature limited-edition OVO x Wynn merchandise and also exclusive weekly OVO drops.

Congrats to Drake on the major partnership deal, Vegas is the perfect place to get some seriously tipsy people to spend a lot of money.