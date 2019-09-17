Consequences & Repercussions: Soup Cookie Comedian Shane Gillis Fired From SNL Over Racist And Homophobic Comments

Shane Gillis Fired From SNL, Responds On Twitter

Shane Gillis is probably a name you never heard of in your life until recently, and even then the mention of his name is likely to be met with an incredulous “who???”

Shane was recently hired as the newest SNL cast member and his tenure on the show is very similar to Antonio Brown‘s tenure with the Oakland Raiders. Grand opening, grand closing.

Hours after Gillis was announced as the new hire, he was immediately exposed for his use of racist slurs toward Asians on a podcast. According to TVLine, Shane has been canned by SNL before he even appeared on one episode.

“After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL,” says a show spokesperson on behalf of SNL boss Lorne Michaels. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”

A petty Gillis responded to his 86’ing on Twitter:

Goodbye, Shane.