Requited Love: Fabolous Releases Romantic Diamond Ball Photos With Emily B
- By Bossip Staff
Fabolous Loves On Emily B At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball
It’s been a few days since Rihanna hosted her annual Diamond Ball, but the night is still on Fabolous’ mind…courtest of Emily B.
Rapper Fabolous shared photos of himself coupled-up with his bae Emily B after reconciling recently. The coupled has had a ROUGH year or so together, allegedly starting with abuse and ending in separation. Now it seems like Fabolous is on a requited love tour to prove he’s down for his decade-long partner in life.
Swipe the photos to see Fabolous land a passionate kiss on Emily B.
We aren’t used to seeing him this mushy…
Are you here for Fab for finally getting it together? Hit the flip.
Are YOU feeling Fabolous and Emily B’s outfits from Rih’s Diamond Ball?
