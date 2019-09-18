Requited Love: Fabolous Releases Romantic Diamond Ball Photos With Emily B

- By Bossip Staff
Emily Bustamante, Fabolous

Source: (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) / Splash News

Fabolous Loves On Emily B At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

It’s been a few days since Rihanna hosted her annual Diamond Ball, but the night is still on Fabolous’ mind…courtest of Emily B.

Rapper Fabolous shared photos of himself coupled-up with his bae Emily B after reconciling recently. The coupled has had a ROUGH year or so together, allegedly starting with abuse and ending in separation. Now it seems like Fabolous is on a requited love tour to prove he’s down for his decade-long partner in life.

Swipe the photos to see Fabolous land a passionate kiss on Emily  B.

We aren’t used to seeing him this mushy…

tonight we Ball 🖤 #DiamondBall

Are you here for Fab for finally getting it together? Hit the flip.

Emily Bustamante, Fabolous

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Are YOU feeling Fabolous and Emily B’s outfits from Rih’s Diamond Ball?

