The Breakfast Club: Fat Joe Tells Jail Stories, Talks New Album, And ALMOST Squashing 50 Cent-Ja Rule Beef [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Breakfast Club Interviews Fat Joe
Fat Joe is one helluva storyteller. We could literally sit around and listen to him talk all day long. Joe Gordo sat down with The Breakfast Club this morning to talk about his upcoming album Family Ties, some amazing jail stories, and the way he damn near squashed the 50 Cent-Ja Rule beef.
Joe is a treasure and should be given sus flores ahora mismo.
Press play to peep the interview.
YES!
