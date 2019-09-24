Hey, Stupid, STFU: D**khead DA In Amber Guyger Murder Case Purposely Disobeyed Judge’s Gag Order, Gives Interview About Trial
Amber Guyger‘s trial for the murder of Botham Jean and things are already off to a rocky start.
Judge Tammy Kemp went viral on Twitter yesterday for her incredulous reactions to those disobeying her direct orders.
First, the Judge had to address a woman who’s laptop began playing music loudly in the courtroom despite the fact that Kemp ordered that NO electronic devices be present according to CBS-DFW.
Next, and more seriously, Guyger’s defense attorneys sought a mistrial after revealing to Judge Kemp that Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot gave a television interview to the local news station after everyone involved was given a STRICT gag order.
In the interview, Creuzot advocated for a murder charge as the defense argued for manslaughter, but the direct violation of the judge’s orders lead many to question which side of “justice” Creuzot is *really* on.
The idea is that someone with Creuzot’s experience KNOWS good and cotdamn well not to violate such orders, but for *some* reason, he did it anyway.
*sigh* if this heffa gets to walk away scot-free from Botham Jean’s bloody corpse there is going to be hell to pay in the city of Dallas.
Sidebar: Get ready to see GIFs of Judge Tammy Kemp rolling all down your timeline
