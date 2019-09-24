Tax Troubles: Former ‘RHOA’ Star Peter Thomas’ Sports Bar Has Closed Due To $237K Tax Lien

Peter Thomas’ Sports Bar Closed Due to $237K Tax Lien

Since the beginning of time, people have thought they could play with the IRS and Uncle Sam and get away with it. As of September 2019, Uncle Sam remains the undisputed champ of those who think it’s a game in these streets.

The latest victim to the tax lien haymaker is none other than former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Peter Thomas. After being arrested earlier this year in Miami for a bounced check, the bad luck keeps on rolling in for Peter. His establishment, Sports One Bar & Lounge in Charlotte, North Carolina closed recently due to some serious financial troubles.

According to reports from TMZ, the bar is more than $237,000 in debt, which ended up causing a federal tax lien. Thomas’ plan, you ask? To close the doors, pay the bill down, and then open his business right back up. This seems to show a pattern of bad money habits and the only person who’s gonna lose in this scenario will be Peter Thomas.

The reason for all of this debt racking up was cited as certain investments in other projects–but you should probably pay the bills at the place generating your revenue before you invest elsewhere.

As for his Miami arrest, his first his explanation was that his account was compromised and he didn’t know. Then, it was a thirsty booking agent who allegedly filed charges for no reason. What happens at one business is bound to happen at the other, but hopefully, he gets his money straight before investing in anything else.

Best of luck to Thomas on his upcoming business ventures.

Hey, at least he was able to get that All-Star Weekend money while his North Carolina restaurant was still open, right?