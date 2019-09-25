People Are Guessing The ‘Nasty’ Tweet That Ruined Disney Buying Twitter & All Hell’s Breaking Loose

Pure comedy!

Twitter Investigates What Tweet Ruined Disney Buying Twitter

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been on a weird press run for seemingly no reason at all this week, and throughout that journey, he’s revealed a lot of random information. Perhaps the most hilarious bit of intel he let go was the fact that Disney planned on buying social media platform Twitter, but had to pull the plug before the deal actually went through.

What could happen to make a huge conglomerate like Disney stop from buying a huge entity like Twitter? Apparently, the “rudeness, nastiness, and filth.”

While sitting down with Jim Cramer, Iger explained that after exploring the platform, “It doesn’t feel very Disney to me.”

Of course, Twitter quickly got ahold of this info and the question arose: what tweet could it have been to make a billion-dollar machine say, “Nope, we aren’t touching this.” That’s when all hell broke loose and the most outrageous tweets to ever be tweeted resurfaced.

After only a few tweets, we ALL understood why the Disney CEO backed out of purchasing Twitter.