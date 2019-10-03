And I OOP: Evelyn Tried To Expose OG’s “Thirsty” Ochocinco DMs—But OG Obliterated Her With THIS
#BBWLA Beef…
OG And Evelyn Lozada Clash Over Ochocinco
OG is not letting up on Evelyn Lozada when it comes to those Ochocinco claims. If you watched last night’s episode of “Basketball Wives L.A.” then you saw the aftermath of pum patting Evelyn’s face-off with OG in Costa Rica.
After OG alleged that Evelyn’s ex-husband Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson “wanted her” and flirtatiously DMed her, Evelyn spoke to Chad herself and he sent her screenshots of their Twitter exchanges.
In them, it SEEMED like OG was chasing after the former football player and getting radio silence back but when Evelyn PRINTED OUT the DMs to try to “expose” OG—OG brought receipts of her own in the form of text messages.
In the text messages, Chad DEF seemed much more flirtatious with OG and told her she “looked good” in her pictures.
Did we mention that the texts dated back to 2011 when Chad and Evelyn were engaged?????
Notice how Evelyn clammed up when OG brought out those text receipts…
OG noticed for sure and she thought it was hilarious.
What do YOU think about OG shutting down Evelyn???
View this post on Instagram
• ⚜️🍊RUSTiC ORΛNGE GOLD🍊 ⚜️ • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “..THERE iS NOTHiNG LiKE RETURNiNG TO A PLACE THAT REMAiNS UNCHANGED TO FiND THE WAY iN WHiCH YOU YOURSELF HAVE ALTERED..” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀- NELSON MANDELA ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ON SET MAKEUP BY: @faceit_islay ON SET DESiGNER BY: @anit_cuts ON SET HAiR BY: @ashslay87 MR EVERYTHiNG BY: @eltonquallsharris HAiR SUPPLiED BY: @missyhairboutique ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ FOR BEAUTiFUL..AMAZiNG QUALiTY WiGS CHECK OUT MiSSY HAiR BOUTiQUE PAGE!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #iHEARTOG #NiGERiANknockout #QUEEN #BBWLA #REUNiON #missyHAiRboutique #PiNEAPPLEwave #HOMEofTHEhighestQUALiTY #MiSSYmcDANiELSluxeHAiRcollection
That did NOT go the way Evelyn expected…
OG Says Evelyn Lozada Wants To Be Black
OG also alleged that Chad actually really wants to be with a black woman. She pointed out that Evelyn who identifies as Afro-Latina has been using the N-word but will “never be black” and therefore not what he wants.
OG Posts Chad Johnson Texts
On OG’s InstaStory she posted the texts from Chad.
In them, Chad who was engaged to Evelyn at the time told her “Well I do deal with someone but we can be BFFs.”
Ooop!
OG Banned From “Basketball Wives” Reunion
Unfortunately, we won’t’ see OG and Evelyn face off again over the texts. As previously reported Evelyn was so irritated by OG’s OG’s “aggressive behavior” she’s mulling over a restraining order.
During the “Basketball Wives” reunion OG was asked to film on a different set from the other ladies because they think she’s “too aggressive” and OG reportedly lost it.” After reusing to film, OG walked away—but allegedly came back and filmed separately.
In a reunion teaser, Evelyn also said OG was “using her abuser [Ochocinco] to taunt her.” The abuser she called to get receipts, orrrr?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.