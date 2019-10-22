Creative Class: LVRN’s Built A Roster Of Unique Talent, It’s Time To Add Their Names To The Pantheon Of Atlanta Record Labels

Name: LVRN

Occupation: Label and management brand

How We Know Them: The creatives, the cools, LVRN is the powerhouse leadership team behind acts such as Summer Walker, 6LACK and DRAM. They’re on the pulse of what’s next so every time you hear Summer breathily blessing your airwaves or enjoy 6LACK penning love letters to East Atlanta, you should thank them.

Why We Chose Them: This band of brothers is a growing force in the music industry, they’re grooming new talent and making sure Love Rennaisance moves the culture.

What’s Next: Making more stars.

IG: @LVRN

LVRN founders Carlon Ramong, Justice Baiden, Junia Abaidoo, Sean Famoso McNichol and Tunde Balogun have helped usher in some of the most heralded talent of this generation. Love Renaissance began in 2012 when the aforementioned men were merely students at Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta. Hard work and dedication would eventually draw the attention of Interscope Records in 2017 and the standard-bearing label would quickly go into business with the creative powerhouse whose roster now includes 6lack, DRAM, Summer Walker, Boogie, and Santi.

The company serves as much more than a “record label” as each member and the staff they manage cover all facets of their artists’ career including management, creative direction, styling, production, marketing and strategic partnerships with like-minded brands.

Of all their acts, East Atlanta’s moody master of melody, 6lack, not to be confused with Six-lack, was the one that set the course for the type of edgy and left-of-center musicians that the label would look to bring into their fold. 6lack’s pair of hits “Ex Calling” and “Prblms” created the foundation of LVRN’s signature production and propelled them into Billboard charts as well as the Grammy’s nomination list. Here’s what Justice, head of A&R, told Billboard about the label’s philosophy:

“It felt like music was getting into a very dark place in 2012,” co-founder Justice Baiden says, explaining his label’s name. “It was almost corny to say that you loved a girl. So we wanted to figure out how to make the concept of love cool.”

Making thing “cool” is part of what distinguishes LVRN from many of their peers. As a creative firm, Love Renaissance is consistently singular in the ways they choose to roll out their artists to the world.

We present exhibit A:

Now, exhibit B:

Want to hear my new album before anyone else?? Pull up to My “Over It” Hotline …. I’m bringing my phone booths to a city near you this week. Look out for details soon so you can know exactly when and where to find them!!! 💅🏾📞🔊 pic.twitter.com/PJiCSoZmi5 — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) September 30, 2019

“Not every amazing idea is an expensive idea,” Abaidoo said. Since then, the label has refined their approach.

Work smarter AND harder and you’re likely to achieve your dreams. That’s what LVRN did.