Polaris Hosts Test Drive In Southwest Oregon

The southwest coast of Oregon is full of pine tree forests that stretch down to the ocean, sand dunes that go on as far as the eye can see and coastline that is so picturesque that it looks like it came out of a storybook.

And it was the perfect backdrop for a three-day trip to test drive Polaris’ newest fleet of off-road and specialty vehicles. The vehicle maker invited a select group of media and tastemakers (like Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus and social media star Mapy) to test the new Slingshot – a three-wheeled convertible-style roadster, and the Rzr – a four-wheeled off-road vehicle – among the natural splendor.

After checking into our hotel, the Inn At Fifth in Eugene, we spent the afternoon getting to know each other and getting outfitted with Polaris gear to get us ready to drive.

The next day, we drove to the coast, taking in the beautiful scenery along the way: rushing streams, the occasional farm, forests and open fields. We first arrived at the Spinreel Dune Buggy & ATV Rental in North Bend, where after a safety check, we piled into our Rzr’s and set out for the sand dunes. Cruising the dunes in the Rzr was a blast – especially riding the four-wheeler all the way up a dune and then careening down it.

After a lunch of local Dungeness Crab at the Coos History Museum, we got into our Slingshots for the final drive of the day. The two-seater resembled a cross between the Batmobile and a motorcycle, and the convoy of our Slingshots driving through the streets and highways along the state’s coast turned heads wherever we went. Riding in the open air Slingshot with the music blasting was simply exhilarating. No wonder several celebs are fans.

We ended our trip by driving the Slingshots to the Heceta Head Lighthouse – a scenic spot that had its own beach – where put our feet in the water and snapped a group photo.

This reporter had never experienced – or even considered – off-roading or specialty vehicles before, but after this trip, we realized that it can be an exciting soft adventure for the whole family and a thrilling way to see the country.

Check out the video above for more from the trip.