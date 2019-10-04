Evelyn Lozada Is STILL Getting Clowned For Looking Like Boo Boo The Fool Over Old Ochocinco DMs
Evelyn Lozada Blasted For Embarrassing Moment
Evelyn Lozada has had quite the horrible season of Basketball Wives. She’s been getting dragged left and right by every corner of Twitter for instigating drama with OG, slapping her nethers on national TV and getting caught in lies.
Now, she has experienced a new embarrassment. She tried to call OG ugly, then OG brought out the receipts that her ex, Chad Ochocinco hopped in her DMs while engaged to Evelyn. Whoops!
This was a new insult that Twitter was more than happy to clown her about. Take a look…
“Evelyn: “June 15th, 2014”
OG: “Actually we met in 2011″
When Evelyn made this face, this when she knew, OG knew, Va’shundya O’neal and the collective knew, the world knew she f*cked up and embarrassed herself”
“I hate how they treat OG on Basketball Wives and I am glad she can stand up for herself. Evelyn called her ugly and she pulled out receipts of her ex husband hitting on her. Oh look at God. Loooooove OG😍😍😍😍”
#BasketballWives #BBWLA
Evelyn been attacking women for 40 seasons now.. But, the b**** met her match in OG (and even a pissed off Cece). B**** was not prepared to have to work this hard
Tumbleina 😂😂😂😂
“Evelyn called Chad and he gave her some BS! She took her scarred split forehead and asked him to for HELP her prove that he wouldn’t like someone who was UGLY in her eyes! Then took her Inspector Gadget looking a$$ to kinko’s to print that s***! #basketballwives 🕵🏼♀️📱🧾
People really tryna come at OG for having reciepts from 2011, do you all not know how dms work? All she had to do was scroll up all while Evelyn the mattress is enlarging messages and going to the visitors center to print it out…. STOP IT! #basketballwives #bbwla
Continue Slideshow
“#BBWLA is trending with 14.2 thousand tweets and all of them slandering Evelyn & Shaunie and you love to see it!”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.