Evelyn Lozada Is STILL Getting Clowned For Looking Like Boo Boo The Fool Over Old Ochocinco DMs

Evelyn Lozada Blasted For Embarrassing Moment

Evelyn Lozada has had quite the horrible season of Basketball Wives. She’s been getting dragged left and right by every corner of Twitter for instigating drama with OG, slapping her nethers on national TV and getting caught in lies.

Now, she has experienced a new embarrassment. She tried to call OG ugly, then OG brought out the receipts that her ex, Chad Ochocinco hopped in her DMs while engaged to Evelyn. Whoops!

This was a new insult that Twitter was more than happy to clown her about. Take a look…