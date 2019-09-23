Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Emmy Awards?
Check Out Some Of The Best Looks From This Year’s Emmy Awards
The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards went down on Sunday, September 22 and all of your favorite celebs were dressed to the nines.
Zendaya picked an all green ensemble that seriously stole the show
Angela Bassett stunned on the carpet
Mahershala Ali looked dapper as always
Niecy Nash was in the building with all her bawwwdy on display
Kerry Washington stunned in some seriously bold pants
Taraji P. Henson looked like royalty in her red and pink number
While Ava DuVernay was the epitome of elegance
And of course she brought the Exonerated 5 with her to celebrate the success of When They See Us
And Viola Davis was looking classy in a black and white number
Regina King showed up and showed out
Laverne Cox did NOT come to play
And you already know Billy Porter is always one to watch on the red carpet
You decide: who looked more bangin’?!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.