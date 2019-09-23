Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Emmy Awards?

Check Out Some Of The Best Looks From This Year’s Emmy Awards

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards went down on Sunday, September 22 and all of your favorite celebs were dressed to the nines.

Zendaya picked an all green ensemble that seriously stole the show

Angela Bassett stunned on the carpet

Mahershala Ali looked dapper as always

Niecy Nash was in the building with all her bawwwdy on display

Kerry Washington stunned in some seriously bold pants

Taraji P. Henson looked like royalty in her red and pink number

While Ava DuVernay was the epitome of elegance

And of course she brought the Exonerated 5 with her to celebrate the success of When They See Us

And Viola Davis was looking classy in a black and white number

Regina King showed up and showed out

Laverne Cox did NOT come to play

And you already know Billy Porter is always one to watch on the red carpet

You decide: who looked more bangin’?!