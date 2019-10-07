BOSSIP Exclusive: “Basketball Wives” Source Says OG’s Aggressive Storyline Stems From Her BTS ‘Drama Queen’ Actions!
Production Source Says OG Is A “Troublemaker” Behind The Scenes
What happens in the dark always comes to light — last week OG pulled out the receipts while beefing with Evelyn but a well-placed production source tells BOSSIP that Evelyn’s not the real villain on set.
“The whole thing about OG being aggressive actually started BEHIND the camera,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told BOSSIP. “She’s been harassing Viacom executives behind the scenes as well as exes in the production offices.”
What’s more, the source accuses OG of leaking executives and cast members’ personal email addresses.
“During this season she was constantly cussing out crewmembers for the most trivial things like cords being on the floor and in the way of her walking,” the “Basketball Wives” source tells BOSSIP. “Or not having her water room temperature.”
That’s not all. OG also allegedly had some pretty wild demands.
“She was telling crewmembers and show execs that she would like to be addressed as Princess because she’s better than everyone,” the source recalled to BOSSIP.
“The aggressive thing didn’t come from nowhere,” the source adds. “She caused a huge scene after cussing out TSA at the airport on the way to Costa Rica, THEN she got into a full-blown argument with someone on the plane over a window seat. The aggression storyline stems from a lot of off-camera issues that ended up spilling over onto television.”
Just a few days ago, Shaunie O’Neal went on Instagram live to address a lot of rumors about the show — including stories that OG had been fired from the show. Shaunie denied the rumors, saying OG had not been fired.
We asked our “Basketball Wives” source about the rumor as well.
“There was a time Shaunie personally pulled OG to the side to let her know she appreciated her,” the source tells BOSSIP. “She told her she was doing a good job of keeping the dialogue going among the cast for content.”
Unfortunately, not everyone is happy to have OG around. Our source exclusively told BOSSIP that a number of cast members are currently not speaking up about OG because she’s such a loose cannon.
“She’s told a couple of cast members that she worked really hard to get on “Basketball Wives” and everybody will know her name now that she’s made it,” the source for the show says, adding that OG’s been unable to get her castmates to support her claims of being the victim of colorism because they feel she’s making it up to gain sympathy.
“She conjured up this colorist story to get the fan bases attention,” the insider said to BOSSIP. “She’s been overheard saying that society is extremely sensitive to racism and colorism right now and that’s the narrative she wants to use so the world knows her name. This is why no one else from the cast has joined her with these allegations because everyone knows it’s not to be true.”
It gets even deeper according to the “Basketball Wives” insider, who claims OG has gone so far as to create social media accounts and reach out to entertainment outlets to spread false rumors.
Wild right?! Would you think anyone would go so far for reality fame?
Hit the flip to find out what really happened at the “Basketball Wives” reunion.
Since we had the opportunity to talk with an insider behind the scenes at “Basketball Wives,” we had to ask how OG ended up on set at the reunion — by herself. Our source explained it all.
“Tami Roman requested to film from another location because she didn’t want to be on set with Evelyn,” the BBW insider told BOSSIP. “So it as put in the budget for production to have two sets. Since there was money being spent on two sets they wanted to utilize the space where it made sense, so they were going to have Tami, CeCe, OG and were considering Jackie as well, on one set, then everyone else on the other. It was kind of up in the air until everyone got to the studio that day. Evelyn had also requested not to be on the same set as OG, so it just made sense to put Tami and OG together.”
Unfortunately, things don’t always go as planned. Just a day or two before the reunion, production learned Tami had a medical emergency and wasn’t coming the BBW source tells BOSSIP.
“Production decided to still have OG, CeCe and possibly Jackie on one set and everyone else on the other,” the BBW insider explained. “It was never the plan to have OG sit alone, it strictly was done that way trying to keep everybody happy in terms of Tami not wanting to film on the same stage as Evelyn and Evelyn not wanting to film on the same stage as OG.”
Things went all the way left, the source tells BOSSIP when CeCe decided to leave the reunion before it started, Tami didn’t show up and Jackie Christie asked to be seated next to the host.
“Nothing was strategically planned around OG,” the “Basketball Wives” source tells BOSSIP.
What do you make of all of this? Do you think OG has been playing the victim while wreaking havoc behind the scenes? How do you think things will play out? Will you watch another season of “Basketball Wives?”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.