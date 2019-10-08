Summer Walker Drops A Visual For “Playing Games” With Some Help From Bryson Tiller [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Lights On Festival Curated by H.E.R. At Concord Pavilion

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Summer Walker Releases A Video For “Playing Games” With Bryson Tiller

After the release of her much-anticipated debut album Over ItSummer Walker is showing the world just how much she has to offer by dropping a visual for her track “Playing Games” featuring Bryson Tiller.

Check out the video, directed by Christine Yuan, down below:

