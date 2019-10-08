Summer Walker Drops A Visual For “Playing Games” With Some Help From Bryson Tiller [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Summer Walker Releases A Video For “Playing Games” With Bryson Tiller
After the release of her much-anticipated debut album Over It, Summer Walker is showing the world just how much she has to offer by dropping a visual for her track “Playing Games” featuring Bryson Tiller.
Check out the video, directed by Christine Yuan, down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.