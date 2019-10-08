Go Home, Aubrey: Drake Scampers Into Summer Walker’s DMs, Gets Dry Curved To Marvin’s Room
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Drake DMs Summer Walker, Gets Embarrassed
It’s so easy to laugh at lovable Rap dweeb Drake who took a break from making hits to slide into Summer Walker‘s DMs and gush over her smash debut album “Over It.”
Naturally, Summer shared the thirsty DM splattered with emojis, nauseating praise and Drizzy admitting that she inspired him to write two new songs. Her response? “lol thanks” in an awwwkward moment that sent social media into a frenzy.
Now, to be fair, we doubt she was being shady even though her reply came off as a classic dry curve used by most women to shut down unwanted thirst on social media.
Peep the hilarious chatter over Drake’s latest social media ‘L’ on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.