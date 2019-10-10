Mike Ac & Miss Kitty On Headline Heat
There’s so much drama that goes on both on and off camera of Black Ink Crew that Miss Kitty had to join us twice to spill some tea. This time around, she was joined by castmate Mike AC as they dished on all thing BIC. Kitty and Mike opened up about the crew’s head honcho Ceasar and his August arrest, Alex and Donna crashing Ceasar’s proposal ceremony and much more. As for Mike and whether or not he “puts it down”, check out the video above as he subtly shoots his shot at Miss Kitty.
Catch Black Ink Crew Wednesday night’s on VH1.
