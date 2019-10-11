Pure Comedy: Niecy Nash Used Her Mature Voice To Get Out Of School As A Child [Video]

Niecy Nash Used Her Mature Voice To Get Out Of School

According to Niecy Nash, her voice has always sounded exactly like her mother’s–so it’s not hard to see how that made cutting class extremely easy for the actress.

The Claws star stopped by Conan this week to talk about all of her recent and upcoming projects, and while she was in the hot seat, she revealed how easy it was for her to skip school, considering the maturity of her voice. Check out the video down below to hear her tell the hilarious story: