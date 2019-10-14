Bad Gal GAWDESS Rihanna Spotted Looking Fenty Fine In NYC [Photos]

Rihanna Spotted Out And About In New York City

Rihanna served not one but TWO fashionable lewks this weekend in New York City.

The Bad Gal gawdess was first spotted outside of the party for her book launch. As previously reported Rih is releasing a 500-page coffee table book “Rihanna by Rihanna” that she’s dubbed a “visual autobiography.”

To launch the book Rih shut down New York’s Guggenheim Museum for an exclusive celebration that featured Roc Nation label execs, staffers from her book publisher Phaidon, friends celebs and even a few lucky fans.

Rih wore a gorgeous Yves Saint Laurent leopard-print cutout dress and maroon slouchy snakeskin boots and posed for pics with her bestie Melissa Forde.

The next day Rih stunned outside of the House of Miyake-Mugler Porcelain Ball where according to OUT magazine she presented the Open To All Face award. The award sponsored by Fenty Beauty includes a $10,000 grand prize paid and the contestants were judged on facial symmetry, bone structure, skin clarity, smile, and presence.

Rih wore an Alex Perry dress, a ChromeHearts bag, and some exclusive unreleased Fenty heels. Moreover, she looked absolutely STUNNING while posing for the paparazzi while dripping in diamonds.

YOU tell us; are you feeling Rihanna’s get-ups??? She looks GORGEOUS.

More Rih on the flip.