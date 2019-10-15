Sike, Naw: Keke Palmer Calmly Curves ‘Bachelorette’ Star Mike Johnson On Live TV [Video]

Keke Palmer Declines Date With Rejected “Bachelorette” Contestant Mike Johnson

Keke Palmer’s new TV gig has women and men throwing themselves at her left and right! Last month, Batwoman star Ruby Rose openly flirted with Keke on the set of “Strahan, Sara, And Keke”, now a reality star is shooting his shot.

“Bachelorette” star Mike Johnson, who has been recently linked to Demi Lovato, boldly asked Keke on a date during an interview. Keke tried her best to contain her reaction but her face said it all for her. She keeps is classy, politely reminding her guest that she was a work. Later, Keke posted the clip, doubling down on the fact that she’s more interested in her job right now than her dating life!

Just a few weeks ago, Mike was spotted on a date with Demi Lovato but there hasn’t been much buzz about the singles since.