Blessed: Big Sean Reveals Holistic Medicine Cured Him Of Heart Disease When He Was A Teenager

Big Sean Claims Holistic Medicine Cured Him Of Heart Disease At 19

After some years out of the spotlight, Big Sean is getting ready for the release of his fifth studio album. Throughout the forthcoming project, it seems like the Detroit rapper is going to open up about some more personal topics in his life—which apparently includes being diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening heart disease when he was just a teenager.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sean played his upcoming single, “Lucky Me” for the publication. On the song, he explains that he was diagnosed with a heart disease when he was only 19-years-old, but his mom ended up taking him to a holistic doctor that reportedly reversed the symptoms.

“Lucky me, I was diagnosed with a heart disease at 19/ Doctors said they had to cut it open put a pacemaker on it to put it back on beat/ ’Til my mother took me to holistic doctors and they prescribed me magnesium for two weeks/ Went back to the regular doctors and they said, ‘Huh? damn, looks like we don’t need to proceed.’”

The Detroit native has been in the public eye, rapping about his personal life for over a decade–and yet, this will be the first time Sean tells this to his fans. “I’ve never talked about certain things in my life. It just kind of made me realize I need to really express some of these things,” he explained. During his time away from using social media over the past few months, Sean ended up creating an album that he hopes will inspire listeners to be more open and with those around them.

“I just want people to remember to be individuals. Social media is such a great tool. I never want to bash it because it’s definitely helped me be who I am. But I feel like it also can manipulate us,” the rapper explained. “There are memes and GIFs and shit that describe some of our moods better than we can, and I think that’s pretty funny sometimes — I love the SpongeBob memes. But at the same time I feel like we also have to make sure we don’t lose the ability to express ourselves.”

Check out Big Sean’s full interview with Entertainment Weekly here to read more about his diagnosis, his upcoming album, and more.