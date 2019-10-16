Exclusive: Laura Govan Confronts Her Parents About Their Distrust On “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” [VIDEO]

The Govans Talk About Their Trust Issues On “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition”

The new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” kicked off last week and things went a little rocky… but we’re feeling pretty hopeful after getting a look at the exclusive clip from this week’s episode. Seems like Laura and her parents are on the same page about some things.

Check it out below:

Laura Govan’s family has always been known for having some complicated issues. She and sister Gloria were on a rocky road for quite some time and we’re still not sure they’ve patched things up. We’re kind of surprised Gloria didn’t get roped into doing the show too.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

A trip to the amusement park gets heated when the families play the blame game. While Alexis refuses to take aim, Jane has Corey in the crosshairs and Aaron is shocked by his mother’s true feelings. When called out by the doctors, Alexis flees.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: FAMILY EDITION – “THE POP STAR ALWAYS WINS” –Airs Friday, October 18th at 10/9C on WeTV