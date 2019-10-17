RHOA: Georgia Woman Sues Nene Leakes Son For Allegedly Abandoning Her & Secret Daughter (Exclusive)

Marina Robinson Said Bryson Bryant Left Her High & Dry After Fathering Daughter

The mother of Nene Leakes’ oldest son’s toddler recently blasted him on social media as a deadbeat dad and alleged drug user.

But Symone Davis isn’t the only woman who has beef with Bryson Bryant. Another woman has just sued the sometime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member for chronically failing to support or parent her daughter.

The Georgia Department of Human Services recently sued Bryant on behalf of Marina Robinson for back and current child support for her six-year-old girl after the child ended up on Medicaid, according to the suit, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Robinson said she and Bryant were in a relationship for about a year and were living together when she became pregnant. She said he has admitted he was the father and was even present for the birth of the girl, who BOSSIP is not naming.

But she said he has never stepped up to be a parent, nor has he paid for any of the daughter’s expenses.

Robinson said she is unemployed and her parents are now supporting her and her daughter. She believes Bryant’s reality show checks are more than enough to provide for the girl and is seeking both current and retroactive child support of at least $400 a month, the suit states.

The child’s alleged grandmother, Nene Leakes, is not mentioned in the suit.

Bryant has not yet responded to the case.

The other woman, Symone Davis who’s the mother of Bryant’s two-year-old son, also sued him for child support, but the case was dismissed last summer, court documents show.