New Music: Armin Van Buuren & Ne-Yo Shed Lyrical Light On The Break-Up Dilemma With ‘Unlove You’
Armin van Buuren is back with his seventh studio album ‘Balance’, and what better way to mix pounding beats with lovely lyrical content than to have Ne-Yo on your latest single. ‘Unlove You’, an eyecatching club-tinged track, shows that being open minded post-breakup unlocks a whole new world of possibilities. Ne-Yo said of the track:
“I already loved this song because of its subject matter, as it’s familiar territory. But Armin’s musical interpretation takes it to a whole other level. The energy is contagious!”
Buuren added:
“Part of the beauty of having no limitations at all in the studio is that I get to work with the most talented people no matter what ‘genre’ they’re in, and NE-YO is no exception”.
The famous Dutch DJs new album ‘Balance’ is available everywhere on October 25. Check out the Jesse ‘Corporal’ Wilson and Tearce Kizzo produced track above.
