Lamar Odom Leaving Taraji P. Henson For Khloe Kardashian Has Him AND Khloe Getting Re-Dragged To Hell

Lamar Odom Leaving Taraji P. Henson For Khloe Kardashian Causes Criticism

Lamar Odom has been very open about the mistakes of his past, never shying away from interviews detailing the bad decisions he’s made. Most recently, he told the world that he actually left Taraji P. Henson for one, Khloe Kardashian. A few notes, here:

1. What. The. Hell. Lamar, man. Come on. Taraji is one of the baddest black women in the game.

2. This sort of pokes a hole in the whole notion that Khloe and the Kardashians don’t steal men from women, namely black women.

Twitter was appalled, partly because some people didn’t know that he even dated Taraji. Also, seriously, how the hell are you leaving Taraji for damn Khloe?

Lamar Odom broke up with Taraji p Henson for khloe 😂😂 what a L pic.twitter.com/cDSphk1mD5 — Johnathan_T (@Freshley90) October 23, 2019

The reactions are priceless…