Get Spooky: A List Of Halloween 2019 Makeup Looks For Black Girls To SLAYYY
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7
❯
❮
How Black Girls Are Doing Halloween 2019
We are already approaching Halloween 2019! While it might be cutting it close to get those extravagant, customized costumes that wow the Halloween party, you still have plenty of time to get your makeup together for an extraordinary face transformation. This year, some talented melaniny ladies are sharing their unique Halloween makeup transformations — from a believable Bratz doll to Frankenstein girl.
Would YOU try any of these looks? Hit the flip to see them all.
Bratz Doll Halloween Makeup
Frankenstein Girl Makeup
Dr. Facilier Makeup
Scar Halloween Makeup
Joker Halloween Makeup
Cute Dead Skull Makeup
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.