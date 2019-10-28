A New White Guy For Ty Ty? Tyra Banks Spotted Swirling It Up In Santa Monica

Tyra Banks Linked To Canadian Exec Louis Bélanger-Martin

Does Tyra Banks have a new vanilla king in her life?

According to Page Six reports:

The 45-year-old supermodel was spotted having a cozy dinner with Canadian exec Louis Bélanger-Martin at hotspot Hutong on Wednesday night, an insider confirmed to Page Six, and we’re told the pair “seemed quite intimate.” “The two were definitely on a romantic date,” the source mused to Page Six, adding, “But [they] kept the PDA low-key.” This isn’t the first time Banks was seen hanging with Bélanger-Martin this week. On Tuesday, the duo was also spotted at Hutong, with a third person joining them for dim sum and white wine.

The Page Six spy said Tyra rocked sweatpants on the more casual outing but “dressed to the nines” for the apparent date night. The supermodel even was “joking around with servers that they might not even recognize her without her sweatpants.”

Banks has been friendly with Bélenger-Martin for at least a few months, as the pair have been photographed together multiple times, once in LA in August and then in Santa Monica, California, in September.

According to his LinkedIn profile Bélenger-Martin was the vice chairman of Global Eagle, an in-flight entertainment company, and serves as a board member for GGI International.

Banks shares a son, York Banks Asla, with ex-boyfriend, photographer Erik Asla, who she dated for five years before splitting in 2017.

York was born via surrogate in January 2016.

We’re glad Tyra is still getting out there on the dating scene. She’s such a beautiful woman and we’re hoping that she finds her special someone soon — if she hasn’t already!