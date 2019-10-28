New Kicks Alert: Reebok Debuts WondaGurl’s “It’s A Man’s World” Shoe Drop

Reebok Debuts WondaGurl’s “It’s A Man’s World” Shoe Drop

Reebok just announced its partnership with producer, WondaGurl, as part of its ‘It’s A Man’s World’ campaign. WondaGurl is the second female icon the brand has joined forces with for this campaign and we’re totally here for the sprinkle of Black Girl Magic and creative collaboration.

After breaking into the music scene at 16, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, AKA WondaGurl, continues to make a name for herself, working with top tier artists like Big Sean, Travis Scott, Jay Z, Drake, SZA, Rihanna and more! Bringing her personal story with ‘It’s A Man’s World’ to life, WondaGurl worked with Reebok to update the classic Aztrek 96 sneaker. Y’all rocking’ with em?!