Hot Girl General Megan Thee Stallion Performs For NPR’s Tiny Desk Festival [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Performs For NPR’s Tiny Desk Festival

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer isn’t over, even if it’s fall. The Houston hottie brought her bars to NPR’s exclusive Tiny Desk for a performance during their Tiny Desk Festival. The fest is continuing on from NPR’s Washington D.C. headquarters and will feature a surprise performer every night up until Thursday, October 31.

Megan was joined by Brooklyn’s Phony People who brought live music and acoustics to her set while she performed hits like “Big Ole Freak” and “Cash S***.” She also previewed a new song about creeping around while in a relationship.

“We don’t condone cheating,” said Megan to the live Tiny Desk crowd. “Sorry to my future boo.”

That’s not all Meg’s been up to, she also performed alongside Chance The Rapper this weekend on Saturday Night Live.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Tiny Desk below.