Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Angel Ball?

- By Bossip Staff
Keke Palmer Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Angela Simmons, Keke Palmer And More Attend The 2019 Angel Ball

Another big event in NYC this week was the 2019 Angel Ball. The charity event always brings out a plethora of colorful characters and this year was no different. Keke Palmer looked stunning in floor length tulle.

Angela Simmons Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street

Source: Rob Rich/ SplashNews / Splash News

Angela Simmons rocked teal to the ball. You likey?

Coco Austin Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Coco Austin made sure to highlight her favorite features.

Check out more photos from the ball below and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin’ in the comments section!

