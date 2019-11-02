It’s A Wrap: Beto O’Rourke Officially Drops Out of The 2020 Presidential Race

Beto O’Rourke Calls It Quits On 2020 Presidential Race

Beto O’Rourke has officially announced he is withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke wrote in a statement released on social media.

He entered the race earlier this year, nearly defeating Texas incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterms but struggled to gain traction in the massive Democratic primary field.

I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

On Friday, an emotional O’Rourke addressed a group of supporters after the news broke saying:

“This has been the honor of my lifetime,” he told them. “I love you all and I know that I’ll be seeing you down the road.”

Meanwhile, Cheeto In Chief (of course) reacted to the news and slammed Beto for quitting “like a dog.”

“When Beto quit like … he quit like a dog. I said, ‘See people think this is easy, this isn’t easy,’” the president said at a rally hours after O’Rourke stepped down. “He was a nasty guy. He had a couple of policies that don’t work well in the state of Texas. He was against religion. He was against you having a gun, and he was against oil.”

SMFH!