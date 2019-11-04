Here’s What We Know About Sincerely Ward, The Woman Dennis Was Accused Of Cheating On Porsha With

Who Is Sincerely Ward?

The season premiere of Real Housewives Of Atlanta had some pretty explosive bombshells. One such bombshell is the fact that Dennis had been cheating on Porsha. Almost immediately, and through some bit of reality TV contrivances, it looked like the perpetrator was actress and model Sincerely Ward, who denied allegations of cheating. She also told E!:

“I really have no clue where this came from. It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis. In Atlanta, it’s easy to have six degrees of separation. To my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

Dennis also vehemently denied the Sincerely Ward rumor and threatened legal action against anyone spreading the lie.

So who’s telling the truth? Well, it doesn’t seem like Sincerely is the mistress, but she may be around for a while. So who is she? Let’s see: