Here's What We Know About Sincerely Ward, The Woman Dennis Was Accused Of Cheating On Porsha With

- By Bossip Staff
Beautycon Festival New York 2019 - Day 2

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Who Is Sincerely Ward?

The season premiere of Real Housewives Of Atlanta had some pretty explosive bombshells. One such bombshell is the fact that Dennis had been cheating on Porsha. Almost immediately, and through some bit of reality TV contrivances, it looked like the perpetrator was actress and model Sincerely Ward, who denied allegations of cheating. She also told E!:

“I really have no clue where this came from. It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis. In Atlanta, it’s easy to have six degrees of separation. To my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

Dennis also vehemently denied the Sincerely Ward rumor and threatened legal action against anyone spreading the lie.

So who’s telling the truth? Well, it doesn’t seem like Sincerely is the mistress, but she may be around for a while. So who is she? Let’s see:

View this post on Instagram

Pt. 2 Of my mystical magical Ibiza holiday. 🇪🇸 where is your dream vacay? Drop a flag emoji or comment below! 🤗 I had theee best time calling this 144 ft yacht home for a week or so with my girls Brianna, Brittany, Mona, Kelly, Bo, Astrid, & Christina! For the whole version be sure to check out my IG TV! 🎞 Special thanks to my #luxuryconcierge partner @cyrilperet for arranging everything- He is the go to guy in Ibiza for your #yacht #villa & nightlife experiences (mention my name for a discount on services 😘). Thank you so much to the super talented @bastien.francois.75 for capturing these amazing moments aboard our #LuxuryCharter- it really was a movie! 🎥 where is your dream vacay? Drop a flag emoji or comment below! 🤗 #TheAdventuresofSincerely #YachtLife #megayacht #yachting #jetbroker #belowdeck #belowdeckmediterranean #privateaviation #wanderlust #ibiza #formentera #formenteraisland #Spain #SincerelyWard #ushuaia #ushuaiaibiza #bluemarlinibiza #celebjetbroker #luxurytravel #travelinfluencer #Saharajets #travelphotography #melanin #melaninmagic 💫

A post shared by Sincerely Ward (@sincerelyw) on

She has appeared on reality shows in the past like Bravo’s The New Atlanta and WE TV’s Match Made in Heaven. She’s best known however for “WAGS Atlanta.”

She’s a businesswoman and owner of two CleanStart Holistic Spa franchises.

View this post on Instagram

The stuff dreams are made of! Let me practice my speech…. **ahem** @frantvhost come get your #EmmyAward before it comes home with me! #walkingtrophy Lol 😝 🏆 Thanks to @artdeptpr for having me be a part of the press/ production team for this dynamic collective of inspirational women @officialreeldivas. Be sure to check out our segment on @sistercircletv on demand if you missed it this morning! Feel free to dm me for more info 🎞#11Alive #NBC #OfficialReeldivas #ReelDivas #melaninmagic #Pitchsummit #multitalented #SincerelyWard #blackgirlmagic #theadventuresofsincerely #artdeptpr #atlantaproducer #atlantafilming #atlantafilm #contentcreator #influencer #femaleproducer #luxurytravel #luxuryconcierge #celebjetbroker #atlantatosouthafrica #wanderlust #inspiration #sistercircle #thesistercircle #makingmoves #sheisverybusy #femaleproducer #workflow

A post shared by Sincerely Ward (@sincerelyw) on

She has also appeared in Spiderman 3, Bad Boys 2 and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day!!!#BLACKANDBLUEMOVIE IS OUT NOW! It’s important that we support today and this weekend! What @hiddenempirefilmgroup & director @deontaylor are doing for the culture is incredible! I attended the premiere 2 nights ago and I was on the edge of my seat the ENTIRE time- Yelling at the screen, the whole 9! And yes I’m going back tonight to PURCHASE my ticket. @naomieharris @tyrese are an incredible on screen duo together. I’m proud to have produced the #BTS recap of the #Atlanta priemere with the super talented @dakadavid_ . Scroll to the end and tell me what you think! Special thanks to @damiendouglas_ for the oppertunity. I wish @johnsingleton was here to see it. 🙏🏽 🎥 🎞 #sincerelyward #theadventuresofsincerely #redcarpet #moviepremiere #datenight #blackandbluemovie #producer #contentcreator #videography #atlantavideography #celebjetbroker #hiddenempirefilmgroup #deontaylor #tyrese #naomieharris #atlantafilm #atatianajefferson #sonyscreengems #thedakaexperience #sheisverybusy #atlantabasedproducer

A post shared by Sincerely Ward (@sincerelyw) on

