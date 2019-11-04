Judge Rules Stevie J Will Keep Primary Custody Of Baby Bonnie Bella Through 2020 (Exclusive)

Reality Stars Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J In Custody Battle Over Toddler Daughter Bonnie Bella

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Stevie J will continue to have full custody of his daughter with former co-star Joseline Hernandez until at least early 2020, BOSSIP has learned.

Last week, a Georgia family court judge pushed back a status hearing on the case for another four months and ordered the exes to attend mediation to possibly settle the matter, court papers obtained by BOSSIP state.

That means that Stevie will continue to enjoy primary custody of the girl, who will be three next month, with Joseline having visitation. Stevie also no longer has to pay Joseline $1,000 a month in child support. Instead, each parent has to bear the costs of caring for the girl when she’s in their care.

We exclusively revealed that Stevie sued Joseline earlier this year for custody of the tot, arguing that she’d cut him out of her life and was shacked up in Miami with another guy. He argued that he was more mentally and financially capable of caring for little Bonnie, and asked the judge to force Joseline to pay him child support.

But the Puerto Rican Princess denied keeping Bonnie away from Stevie, and said she was doing the best she could to raise the little girl.

The pair’s due back in court in February 2020, where the judge said he may make a final judgment.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Joseline and Stevie J for comment.