LHHNY Returns This December With A Gang Of Familiar Faces … And Plenty Of Old Beef! [VIDEO]

Old Faces… And Drama Return With 10th Season Of “Love & Hip Hop: New York”

VH1 revealed Monday a first look trailer of Season 10 of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” which is scheduled to return to the network on December 16. Longtime fans of the show may be happy for the return of some old faces, like Tahiry Jose, who is coming back after taking several seasons off, as well as Mendeecees Harris, Yandy’s husband, who is set for release for prison in 2020. We can likely expect some old drama to rear its ugly head as the beefs between Chrissy and Yandy and Chrissy and Kimbella are clearly not dead. Check out the thirty second clip below:

Here’s a little more detail about what to expect:

Chrissy Lampkin returns to N.Y.C. to work on both her business endeavors and relationship with her longtime fiancé. In order to fully move forward, she realizes there are amends she must make with her past. Remy Ma wants it all! She’s balancing motherhood, co-hosting “State of the Culture” with Joe Budden and is determined to finally drop her album. With Remy trying to juggle everything, Papoose has to step up for full-time daddy duty. Can this Black Love power couple prove that you can have both a successful career and family? Erica Mena is back in N.Y.C. to plan her fairytale wedding to Safaree Samuels and prepare for the arrival of their first child. But when their past relationships with other cast members begin to interfere, will this couple be able to maintain their happily ever after?

Still picking up the pieces of their shattered relationship, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana struggle to move on but Joe’s past transgressions threaten their attempts to find peace. Kimbella is holding it down as a single mom of four now that her husband Juelz Santana began his prison sentence. She is focused on keeping her family, and his music legacy, afloat while he’s away. Yandy Smith-Harris’ business is booming since her days as an assistant, but will her path to success hit a roadblock with Chrissy’s return to the Big Apple? With her husband Mendeecees in prison for the last few years, Yandy is ready for their family to reunite, but will his homecoming tear apart the family she’s built? Rich Dollaz, Tahiry Jose, Olivia Longott, Somaya Reece, Juju, Jonathan Fernandez are also set to appear this season, along with newcomers Phresher and Jennaske.

Whose return are you most excited to see?

VH1 kicks off the 10th season of its groundbreaking series “Love & Hip Hop: New York” on Monday, December 16 at 8:00pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. Will you be watching?