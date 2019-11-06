Smoke Papi: Drake To Announce Massive “More Life Growth Company” Cannabis Investment Thursday

Drake To Announce Massive “More Life Growth Company” Cannabis Deal This Week

The old saying goes EVERYTHING is better in Canada. Canada has free healthcare that America can’t seem to figure out. They currently have the 2019 NBA championship trophy in the 6ix. They also legalized marijuana and seem to have a better legal plan than the US as well.

To top it all off its home of the hottest rapper with a 10-year streak at the top of the game, Drake. When anything pops off in Canada you best bet Drake is going to find his way in that door. Looks like this time he’s turning to the weed industry for his start in Canada. Everyone in America is flooding Colorado and California but so far Canada seems to be new land. The only other celebrity even speaking about the up north country and marijuana investments is Seth Rogan. But soon Seth will have some serious competition.

If you're in the Downtown core…Be on the lookout for @Drake's #MoreLife team as they're giving out flowers!! The boy is tryna brighten up your day and spread love and good vibes in the city!! pic.twitter.com/L7te6uJCTj — Mastermind (@Mastermind) November 5, 2019

HipHop-N-More broke the news several figures in Canada have started to receive flowers from the 6 God himself. The flowers are a play on marijuana being a flower, plus you can’t send weed to corporate buildings as a “gift” and be classy in everyone’s eyes although we’re sure some wouldn’t mind, however. The flowers are via Drake’s e new company on IG @MoreLife.

Drake himself took to his Instagram to tease the venture with no direct answer to what the company was.

As stated in the Instagram post above we can expect a full press release and details on Thursday. It looks like Drake can add Cannibis expert to his already impressive portfolio.