100% That Chick: Lizzo & Her Lovely Lady Lumps Grace The Cover Of ‘British VOGUE’

Lizzo Covers British Vogue

2019 has been the year of Lizzo. On top of having the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 by a solo female rapper and bodying every award show stage she’s hit, now the “Truth Hurts” singer can add Vogue cover girl to her list of accomplishments. On Thursday, British Vogue released the second of its December 2019 issue covers with Lizzo featured on one, donning a black Versace gown and looking Good As Hell.

In the mag, the “Jerome” singer dished on everything from dealing with anxiety to promoting body positivity saying:

“Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain. That’s just it. We weren’t selling anything in the beginning. We were just selling ourselves and selling ourselves on the idea – selling ourselves on ourselves, you know? I’m not trying to sell you me. I’m trying to sell you, you.”

On dealing with anxiety, Lizzo added:

“When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I’m performing and I just go crazy,” she says. “I don’t know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone. I don’t know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there,” the Houston-raised rapper admitted.

It’s a beautiful thing to have someone like Lizzo for women younger and, more seasoned, to look up to.

The December 2019 issue of British Vogue will hit newsstands on Friday, Nov. 8.