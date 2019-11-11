Who Looked More Bangin’ At The People’s Choice Awards?

By Bossip Staff
Zendaya Coleman 45th Annual Peoples Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Zendaya Takes Home Double Honors At The People’s Choice Awards 2019

Congrats to Zendaya! Our girl won top honors in both the Female Movie Star and Drama TV Star at The People’s Choice Awards 2019 this Sunday. The show aired from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, at 9 p.m. EST on E! and tons of our faves were there, including Kandi Burruss, Caleb McLaughlin, Storm Reid, Kelly Rowland and more.

Kim Kardashian West 45th Annual Peoples Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West came through in a mint green python print. You likey?

Kelly Rowland 45th Annual Peoples Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Kelly shined in a sheer number

Storm Reid 45th Annual Peoples Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Storm stood out in these accordion pleats

So which look do you like best?

More photos from the show below, then hit the flip for the full winners list.

