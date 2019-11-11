Get A Job: Bag-Fumbling Bozo Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At City Girl JT, Gets Punted Off Twitter

Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At City Girl JT, Sparks Chaos

Star receiver-turned-disgraced bozo Antonio Brown is still reeling after fumbling a $40 million bag in the biggest act of sheer headassery we’ve probably ever seen in pro sports.

And by reeling, we mean doing the absolute MOST, at ALL times, especially on Twitter where he randomly shot his shot at newly-freed City Girl JT during a boredom-fueled tweet storm that confused half of Twitter while stirring up yet another fresh batch of well-deserved slander.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over AB shooting his shot at City Girl JT on the flip.