Get A Job: Bag-Fumbling Bozo Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At City Girl JT, Gets Punted Off Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

New England Patriots Practice

Source: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Getty

Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At City Girl JT, Sparks Chaos

Star receiver-turned-disgraced bozo Antonio Brown is still reeling after fumbling a $40 million bag in the biggest act of sheer headassery we’ve probably ever seen in pro sports.

And by reeling, we mean doing the absolute MOST, at ALL times, especially on Twitter where he randomly shot his shot at newly-freed City Girl JT during a boredom-fueled tweet storm that confused half of Twitter while stirring up yet another fresh batch of well-deserved slander.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over AB shooting his shot at City Girl JT on the flip.

Broke and bored is a terrible combo.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.