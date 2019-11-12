Heavenly Pandering: Kanye West Set To Bring Sunday Service To Joel Osteens Houston Church

Kanye West Set To Bring Sunday Service To Joel Osteen’s Houston Church

When it comes to the business of Churches and worship a few names dominate like no other, just like any other business. One of those huge names would be Joel Osteen. Who’s Mega church in Houston has really seen no end to growth in the Houston area. Now it seems Joel has caught wind of what Kanye West is doing with his “Sunday Service” and as any smart business man he wants parts. Rumors circulated last month he had invited Kanye to his church but it seems both have agreed on scratching each other back to make that happen.

TMZ reports , that Osteen and Non-Voting-Trump-Supporter Kanye West have been talking on the regular.

“We’re told the plan is for Kanye to show up at Joel’s 11 AM service in Houston this coming Sunday at the Lakewood Church. Kanye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel that will last between 20 and 30 minutes. Our sources say Joel wants his congregation — which stands 45,000 strong — and his TV audience — which stands at 10 million in the U.S. alone — to hear how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the Lakewood church they have a morning and a night service in Houston, Texas. The morning conversation is sure to dominate headlines into at least December. While the ones who want to experience Kanye’s “Sunday Service” will have to return in the afternoon.

The pairing seems odd given Joel Osteen last flare up in headlines were due to him refusing to shelter hurricane victims. Now it seems he’s welcoming (some would say pandering) the same community he refused in his doors. What could go wrong?