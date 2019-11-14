SMH: Ex-Atlanta Police Officer Allegedly Used Old Uniform To Rob Hotel Guests At Gunpoint

Ex-Atlanta Police Officer Allegedly Used Old Uniform To Rob Hotel Guests At Gunpoint

The past few weeks have been a storm for Atlanta and its police department with highly publicized crime making national news day after day. The majority of that news was around missing Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford. That case came to a close after her body was found in an Atlanta Park. Now police believe her roommate and her boyfriend were the ones who caused the manhunt and ultimately were the ones that killed her. All the while another story was coming out of Atlanta that left local residents puzzled for a month.

The AJC reports, that an Ex-APD officer allegedly went through Cobb County playing real-life Grand Theft Auto.

Justin Mikale Thorne, 22, of Atlanta, was arrested Friday on multiple felonies after he was connected to the alleged armed robbery, Cobb police told Channel 2 Action News. On Tuesday, a surveillance photo was released that appears to show Thorne inside the Comfort Inn & Suites off Windy Hill Road just before the Oct. 17 incident.

What makes this newsworthy and so unique is Thorne was sporting an official APD uniform while committing these crimes. To make matters worse he had just recently resigned from the police force due to an internal investigation. Thorne had been on the force since October 2017. Not only that he had his badge visible during the robberies and no facial covering. After robbing his two victims (who were in town from Arkansas) Thorne made away with a little over $800 and a brand new iPhone. This may go down as the dumbest crime committed in 2019.

If things weren’t bad enough now you can’t even trust the police you come across.